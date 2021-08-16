Clarksburg man facing six felony charges after drugs found at his home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man is facing a list of charges in connection to illegal drugs being shipped from California.

The charges against 36-year-old Dominic Adam Sabatelli stem from the arrest of 22-year-old Jacob Ritter during a traffic stop in July.

An investigation led deputies to Sabatelli’s Clarksburg home, where deputies seized 150 Xanax bars, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 155 THC vape cartridges, 48 THC vape pens, 46 edible psilocybin mushroom candy bars, and 28 THC edible products. The total value of all controlled substances seized is worth approximately $48,480, according to the criminal complaint. Officers also found a moneybag with 5-thousand dollars in cash that Sabatelli said he had picked up from Ritter’s home.

Sabatelli has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to transport THC into the state, conspiracy to transport Psilocybin into the state, two counts of conspiracy to transport alprazolam into the state, and possession with intent to deliver THC/marijuana.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.