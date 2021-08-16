Advertisement

Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County

Cecil Leonard Dillon
Cecil Leonard Dillon(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County man is behind bars after police say he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl.

During a Child Advocacy Center interview, the victim stated that Cecil Leonard Dillon, of Pennsboro, touched her inappropriately. Police say Dillon lived near the victim and would babysit her at times. The alleged abuse happened between May 2020 and May 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Dillon failed a polygraph test.

Dillon, 69, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia’s population declined 3.2% over the past decade, the most of any state, according...
West Virginia lost higher percentage of its residents than any other U.S. state
Preston County parents calling on superintendent to reverse mask mandate.
Preston County parents calling on superintendent to reverse mask mandate
One injured in structure fire in Grafton
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
UPDATE: Water service restored at North Central Regional Jail
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance...
West Virginia sued over transgender birth certificate policy

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
WV DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases near 6,000 across the state
Clarksburg veteran making waves
Clarksburg veteran making waves
Army veteran Charles "Bub" Hardman waves to his community.
Clarksburg veteran making waves
Over $74,000 were distributed to local graduating high school seniors Saturday afternoon
Over $74,000 distributed to local graduating high school seniors