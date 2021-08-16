Advertisement

Elkins High School breaks ground on new stadium

Tigers football will play at the school for the first time during week 6
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins High School broke ground on their new stadium earlier today after Tiger football has played at Wimer Stadium for the last 84 years.

The project was made possible due to a budget surplus the school had from being closed during the early months of Covid-19.

The new stadium will hold over 2,000 fans following the completion of phase one. Phase two and three will take place after the football season, which will include adding in a turd field and redoing the track surface.

Tigers football will play their first game at the school during week six against Grafton.

