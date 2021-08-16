Advertisement

Harrison County School administrators raise concerns of overcrowding at Johnson Elementary

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Administrators at Harrison County Schools have raised concerns about a possible overcrowding issue at Johnson Elementary.

With the growth in the school’s area, officials say they are concerned that in the future, there won’t be enough room for some grade levels. Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler says classrooms at Johnson Elementary are being monitored and the third grade class level is currently full.

Stutler says the school has an LGL Center that holds two classrooms, which has helped with the capacity in the last two years. She said, “That school was actually built on original enrollment estimates and when you have an SBA school or funded through the state SBA, they go by the current enrollment they don’t look at projected enrollment, so that building was built for past enrollment numbers.”

Stutler says there is not a plan in place, but says if there is an overflow situation, some children could be moved to Simpson Elementary.

