House Call: Count the Kicks Pt. 1

Welcome back to UHC’s HouseCall on WDTV. Every kick counts. Paying attention to movement helps expectant parents get to know what is normal for their baby and speak up if they notice a change. Joining us is Leigh Belin, Clinical Educator of Maternal Child at United Hospital Center.

1). What is the goal of the program— Making Kicks Count?

Our goal is to make kick counting a common practice for every parent in the third trimester of pregnancy. Expectant parents can get to know what is normal for their baby by counting kicks every day in the third trimester. The Count the Kicks app makes it easy to record your baby’s movements and notice if something changes.

2). Can Count the Kicks actually save lives?

Absolutely. Based on statistical information, we believe that Count the Kicks can help save an average of 33 babies per year in WV, alone.

Let me share with you some sobering statistics as this program relates to our state. In West Virginia, we lose 104 babies a year on average to stillbirth. That is 5.28 babies per 1,000 births.

3). What is the frequency with which an expectant mother should count and record the number of kicks from her baby?

It is important to count the kicks every day—preferably at the same time. Make sure to time how long it takes your baby to get to 10 movements. After a few days, you will begin to see a patter for your baby. Call your provider right away, if you notice a change in how long it takes your baby to get to 10 movements. For more information, you can go to www.wvobgyncenter.com. To download the FREE Count the Kicks! App or download a Count the Kicks chart at www.countthekicks.org.

