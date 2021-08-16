Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning brought a few rain showers into WV, as well as lows in the upper-60s and mostly overcast skies. The showers are from a weak front lifting into NCWV. Throughout the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will roll through parts of NCWV. Some of them could bring heavy downpours, which means a slick commute at times. Rain chances will stick around even during the overnight hours, so we might see some raindrops at night. Most areas see less than 0.25 inches of rain, although other areas could see higher amounts. Barring that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the seasonably cool upper-70s to low-80s and lows in the upper-60s. Tomorrow afternoon will be a similar situation, as the weak front, plus moisture from a tropical system in the south, results in scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Some of these could be heavy downpours, so once again, some areas could see soggy weather. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. The soggy weather continues on Wednesday, as remnants of the tropical system push into WV, so expect a wet commute on that day as well. After Wednesday, rain chances will be lower, but we’ll still see isolated showers and storms, so some areas could see rain through the rest of the week. On the bright side, this will help lessen the precipitation deficit we have in North-Central WV. Through the latter half of the week, temperatures slowly climb into the mid-80s, with skies staying partly cloudy. Heading into the next weekend, temperatures will be back in the mid-80s, with partly cloudy skies. In short, this week will be seasonably cool compared to last week, with filtered sunshine and more chances for rain.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible with some of them, which could lead to slick conditions at times. Barring that, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. High: 77.

Tonight: A few showers possible tonight, but most won’t produce much rain. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies, with patchy fog possible. Lows will be in the upper-60s. Low: 68.

Tuesday: More scattered showers and storms throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. Again, a few produce heavy downpours, so some areas could see heavy rain. Most areas, however, won’t see much rain, since they’re scattered. Temperatures stay in the upper-70s to low-80s, with partly cloudy skies. High: 78.

Wednesday: More scattered showers and storms, especially in the morning and afternoon hours, so if you’re heading out, it’s not a bad idea to keep an umbrella with you. Barring that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s. High: 80.

