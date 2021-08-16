Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! Hope you’re staying dry! The stormy weather that we’re seeing today is going to continue through the week as well. Lots of showers and some thunderstorms will continue this evening and into the overnight hours. But tomorrow morning should start out cloudy and with some areas of patchy fog. But then we begin again with showers off and on throughout the day. On Tuesday some of the rain totals may reach to about 1 inch. But with the ground already saturated from this weekend, we are increasing the likelihood of flooding for each day we see showers.

Down along the Gulf at the moment, we are also watching Tropical Storm Fred making landfall in the panhandle of Florida. After making landfall, Fred will weaken, but not enough to impact us. Late on Tuesday and into Wednesday we’ll be dealing with the remnants of Fred and those showers and isolated thunderstorms could deliver quite a bit of rain during the day. Potentially over 2.5″ for some of us. And again, with the ground already being saturated, the potential for localized flash flooding is going to be high.

Once those remnants are out of here, we are still going to be seeing scattered showers and storms all the way till the end of the week. Wish I had a sunnier week for you, but please stay safe out there.

Tonight: Chance of showers then patchy fog: Low: 68

Tuesday: Showers and scattered storms: High 80

Wednesday: Heavy showers and flooding likely: High 79

Thursday: Scattered storms: High 84

