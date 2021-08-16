Advertisement

Lewis County football has a bunch of young pups ready to play

The Minutemen graduated 13 seniors last year
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County football will take to the field this fall paced by mostly sophomores and juniors after graduating 16 seniors and returning only six.

43 strong, the Minutemen have been working on looking inward at what they do best and how they can improve themselves rather than comparing the team to others around the area.

The team returns starting quarterback sophomore Bryant Zielinski who gained experience and confidence by starting midway through last year’s 5-5 season.

Lewis County will see what these young guys can do starting on Aug. 27 against Fairmont Senior.

