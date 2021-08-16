Advertisement

Morgantown man facing child pornography charge

Morgantown man facing child pornography charge
Morgantown man facing child pornography charge
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after police found child pornography images on multiple hard drives, according to the criminal complaint.

In March, Harrison County Sheriff’s Detectives executed a search warrant at a Clarksburg residence regarding an Internet Crimes Against Children complaint made by Yahoo! Inc. The complaint reported that child sexual abuse material was sent from a yahoo email address to henrypalekjr@gmail.com.

The West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics Unit also received three hard drives believed to be owned by 44-year-old Henry Leon Palek Jr., of Morgantown. More than one, but fewer than 50 images of child pornography were found on the hard drives.

Palek has been charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia’s population declined 3.2% over the past decade, the most of any state, according...
West Virginia lost higher percentage of its residents than any other U.S. state
Preston County parents calling on superintendent to reverse mask mandate.
Preston County parents calling on superintendent to reverse mask mandate
One injured in structure fire in Grafton
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance...
West Virginia sued over transgender birth certificate policy
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
UPDATE: Water service restored at North Central Regional Jail

Latest News

WV DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases near 6,000 across the state
WV DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases near 6,000 across the state
Cecil Leonard Dillon
Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
WV DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases near 6,000 across the state
Clarksburg veteran making waves
Clarksburg veteran making waves