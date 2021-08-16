Morgantown man facing child pornography charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after police found child pornography images on multiple hard drives, according to the criminal complaint.

In March, Harrison County Sheriff’s Detectives executed a search warrant at a Clarksburg residence regarding an Internet Crimes Against Children complaint made by Yahoo! Inc. The complaint reported that child sexual abuse material was sent from a yahoo email address to henrypalekjr@gmail.com.

The West Virginia State Police Digital Forensics Unit also received three hard drives believed to be owned by 44-year-old Henry Leon Palek Jr., of Morgantown. More than one, but fewer than 50 images of child pornography were found on the hard drives.

Palek has been charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.