Over $74,000 distributed to local graduating high school seniors

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Over $74,000 were distributed to local graduating high school seniors Saturday afternoon.

The Elks National Foundation and West Virginia Elks Association held an awards ceremony at the Lakeview Resort.

The featured guest was Keith Mills, national president of the Order of Elks.

Both Mills and Elks Scholarship Chair Nancy Hovermale say it’s important to give back to West Virginia youth.

“I think we do a lot for our youth...I really do and I am a former educator myself of 40 years so it’s very dear to me,” said Hovermale. “If we see a need we will fill the need and that’s what we’re all about,” said Mills.

The Elks are also planning to consider a program to assist two local veterans nursing homes.

