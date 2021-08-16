Advertisement

Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in...
The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in San Antonio.

The city’s police chief, William McManus, says the man went to his car and got a long gun, then started shooting.

McManus says all of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.

No arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia’s population declined 3.2% over the past decade, the most of any state, according...
West Virginia lost higher percentage of its residents than any other U.S. state
Preston County parents calling on superintendent to reverse mask mandate.
Preston County parents calling on superintendent to reverse mask mandate
One injured in structure fire in Grafton
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
UPDATE: Water service restored at North Central Regional Jail
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance...
West Virginia sued over transgender birth certificate policy

Latest News

Sunday’s order by the state’s highest court halts mask requirements that county leaders in...
Texas Supreme Court blocks mask mandates
People are chasing aircraft at Kabul airport as they desperately seek to leave Afghanistan.
Afghanistan: People chase aircraft at Kabul airport
A sign warns of low water levels at a boat ramp on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts
Officials say two people are dead and one woman was severely burned after a large gas line fire...
Pipeline blast kills 2, injures 1 in Arizona