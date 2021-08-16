Advertisement

This week’s best in NCWV sports (8/9-8/15)

The greatest pros, woahs and throws around the area
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another great week of sports in North Central West Virginia.

Monday - West Virginia Wesleyan head men’s basketball coach Nick Patella stepped down after two seasons with the team.

Tuesday - Assistant coach Derek Sloan was named interim headman for WVWC.

Thursday - Dante Stills and Leddie Brown were named to the Reeses’ Senior Bowl watch list.

Friday - WVU Men’s basketball was out at the Shack Neighborhood house in Morgantown with Assistant Head Coach Erik Martin to serve up some hamburgers, hot dogs and end of the summer fun.

