Upshur County schools to offer virtual learning option

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County schools will provide a virtual learning option for the upcoming school year.

All students in kindergarten through 12th grades will have the option to learn from home. Students will have access to all of their core subjects through Stride Incorporated.

Upshur County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus says the program was developed to meet the unique needs of Upshur County students and their families. Dr. Lewis-Stankus said, “They will receive an Ipad of course they have to have access to adequate internet. They will also receive a meal plan food boxes. They will receive a five-day food box that will be directly delivered to their home if that’s something the family chooses to do.”

Students will also have access to extra-curricular activities, clubs, and organizations through Upshur County schools.

For more information visit upshurschools.com or https://www.k12.com/schoolfinder.

