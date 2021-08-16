Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, Aug. 16

John Halterman: Do you know what the difference between stepped up in basis and carryover basis? Because if you don’t, it could cost you thousands. You know, let me give you an example. Let’s say you had a $100,000 farm and today it’s worth one million dollars. But you decided that you wanted to protect your family from the cost of long-term care and you wanted to give it to your children. Well, when you give it to your children before your death, now what’s going to happen is they’re going to inherit your cost basis. Which means basically, if they sell it, there’s a gain of $900,000. But let’s say instead of giving it to them now, you waited until they inherited the money. Well, when they inherit the money and they turn around and sell it, they get a stepped up to market value. So, if they sold it for a million, and it was worth a million, now they don’t have to pay a capital gains. So, as you can see, that’s a huge difference in taxes. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

