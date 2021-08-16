Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, Aug. 16

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: Do you know what the difference between stepped up in basis and carryover basis? Because if you don’t, it could cost you thousands. You know, let me give you an example. Let’s say you had a $100,000 farm and today it’s worth one million dollars. But you decided that you wanted to protect your family from the cost of long-term care and you wanted to give it to your children. Well, when you give it to your children before your death, now what’s going to happen is they’re going to inherit your cost basis. Which means basically, if they sell it, there’s a gain of $900,000. But let’s say instead of giving it to them now, you waited until they inherited the money. Well, when they inherit the money and they turn around and sell it, they get a stepped up to market value. So, if they sold it for a million, and it was worth a million, now they don’t have to pay a capital gains. So, as you can see, that’s a huge difference in taxes. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia’s population declined 3.2% over the past decade, the most of any state, according...
West Virginia lost higher percentage of its residents than any other U.S. state
Preston County parents calling on superintendent to reverse mask mandate.
Preston County parents calling on superintendent to reverse mask mandate
One injured in structure fire in Grafton
Army veteran Charles "Bub" Hardman waves to his community.
Clarksburg veteran making waves
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance...
West Virginia sued over transgender birth certificate policy

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, Aug. 16
Wisdom to Wealth: Monday, Aug. 16
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus to increase recruitment
Harrison County School administrators raise concerns of overcrowding at Johnson Elementary
Harrison County School administrators raise concerns of overcrowding at Johnson Elementary
Harrison County School administrators raise concerns of overcrowding at Johnson Elementary
Harrison County School administrators raise concerns of overcrowding at Johnson Elementary