WV DHHR: Active COVID-19 cases near 6,000 across the state

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 5,949 currently active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Over the weekend, the state reported 1,482 new cases and two additional deaths, according to the DHHR.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old female from Putnam County and a 66-year old male from Raleigh County.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

This brings the total number of cases to 173,479 and 2,978 total deaths.

As of Monday, 60.8 percent of West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 49.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,631), Berkeley (13,587), Boone (2,262), Braxton (1,087), Brooke (2,309), Cabell (9,578), Calhoun (419), Clay (579), Doddridge (668), Fayette (3,809), Gilmer (939), Grant (1,352), Greenbrier (2,977), Hampshire (1,993), Hancock (2,928), Hardy (1,622), Harrison (6,537), Jackson (2,380), Jefferson (5,007), Kanawha (16,231), Lewis (1,516), Lincoln (1,666), Logan (3,484), Marion (4,926), Marshall (3,789), Mason (2,245), McDowell (1,740), Mercer (5,494), Mineral (3,069), Mingo (2,903), Monongalia (9,736), Monroe (1,281), Morgan (1,324), Nicholas (2,029), Ohio (4,539), Pendleton (729), Pleasants (993), Pocahontas (731), Preston (3,038), Putnam (5,716), Raleigh (7,474), Randolph (3,033), Ritchie (798), Roane (714), Summers (896), Taylor (1,409), Tucker (583), Tyler (804), Upshur (2,251), Wayne (3,437), Webster (639), Wetzel (1,543), Wirt (481), Wood (8,363), Wyoming (2,211).

