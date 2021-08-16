Advertisement

W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced Monday that he has issued a State of Preparedness in advance of additional rain forecasted to affect West Virginia this week from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

This State of Preparedness covers all 55 counties and allows for the mobilization of resources to assist with preparation for any potential flooding or other storm-related damage.

Additionally, the Governor has instructed all State agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with this State of Preparedness. The Governor stands ready to declare a State of Emergency for all areas that the Division of Emergency Management deems necessary.

