WVU football begins week three of camp

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football camp is in full swing as they prepare to take on Maryland away on Sept. 4.

With the defensive side, defensive line coach Andrew Jackson will be playing multiple guys during the games this fall to keep hem fresh on the field.

Offensively, the gold and blue feel more confident after being with Jarrett Doege for a full year.

The Mountaineers continue to improve during camp, working on finding depth, their identity, and competing harder every day.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.