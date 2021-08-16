Advertisement

WVU football begins week three of camp

Mountaineers look to build depth, find their identity and compete every day
wvu football camp week 3
wvu football camp week 3(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football camp is in full swing as they prepare to take on Maryland away on Sept. 4.

With the defensive side, defensive line coach Andrew Jackson will be playing multiple guys during the games this fall to keep hem fresh on the field.

Offensively, the gold and blue feel more confident after being with Jarrett Doege for a full year.

The Mountaineers continue to improve during camp, working on finding depth, their identity, and competing harder every day.

