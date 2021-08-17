Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | August 13th, 2021

Return of the Rain!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:39 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s once more, with a chance for rain and storms throughout the day. These will be scattered, but pop up throughout much of the afternoon. Our chances for rainfall increase slightly during the day on Wednesday, with showers taking place throughout much of the day. Wednesday will be more of a wash than today, but we could still see a couple of breaks in the rain during the day. This rain is a result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, so showers will be widespread.

On Thursday, the moisture will still stick around, so we could still see some popup showers and storms, but the intensity and frequency of the showers and storms will be less. Clouds will begin to part slightly on Friday, but there will still be a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms. So far, the weekend is looking a bit drier, with temperatures still sitting in the low 80s. However, rain chances Saturday afternoon into Sunday but much sunnier skies.

Today: A mix of clouds, storms, and sun, with widespread rain beginning late at night. High: 81.

Tonight: Rain and storms continue as remnants of Fred sweep in. Low: 68.

Wednesday: Widespread rain and scattered storms throughout the day. High: 80.

Thursday: Rain lightens, but chances for storms still hang around. High: 82.

