Advertisement

Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii

In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in...
In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in the necropolis of Porta Sarno, in an area not yet open to the public in the east of Pompeii’s urban center.(Alfio Giannotti | Alfio Giannotti/Pompeii Archeological Park via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Archaeologists have discovered a remarkably well-preserved skeleton during excavations in the ancient city of Pompeii.

The discovery of the tomb also sheds light on the cultural life of the city before it was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79.

White hair and part of an ear, along with bones and fabric fragments, were found in the tomb in the necropolis of Porta Sarno. The discovery is unusual since most adults were cremated at the time.  

An inscription on the tomb suggested that its owner helped organize performances in Greek in Pompeii.

Experts said it was the first confirmation that Greek was used alongside Latin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
Cecil Leonard Dillon
Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County
Morgantown man facing child pornography charge
Morgantown man facing child pornography charge
Army veteran Charles "Bub" Hardman waves to his community.
Clarksburg veteran making waves
Clarksburg man facing six felony charges after drugs found at his home
Clarksburg man facing six felony charges after drugs found at his home

Latest News

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, reports say.
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse
People affected by Saturday's earthquake attempt to take cover from the rain of Tropical...
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Winds drive nation’s largest wildfire toward California city
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Fred, wet and unwelcome, spawns twisters and flooding in US
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul,...
Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban