COVID-19 daily percent positivity rate now over 11 percent in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The daily percent positivity rate for COVID-19 in West Virginia is now over 11 percent and we’re also seeing an increase of people hospitalized with the virus.

“Concern once again is more boldly entering the mind of healthcare workers and officials all across the state,” said Infectious Disease Expert at UHC Dr. Mark Povroznik.

The DHHR COVID-19 dashboard shows that the daily percent positivity is now at 11.26 percent-- up from just over 9 percent on Monday. Dr. Povroznik says this metric is concerning because if a county’s percent positivity is over 8 percent, it turns red on the county alert map.

The doctor said the delta variant is partially to blame. He said, “Active cases have surpassed 7,000. Percent positivity is high.-- gone up just this week, the majority of the variant being delta as we know with higher transmissibility.”

Another concerning metric on the COVID-19 dashboard is hospitalizations, which have been more than 300 since Friday. Dr. Povroznik says the availability of hospital beds is declining and so is the average age of patients. The doctor said, “The average age of our recent echno covid patient has been 38!”

Dr. Povroznik says that’s just one of the differences between this coronavirus surge and the last. “I think what’s a little concerning and staggering is the difference this time around with this wave is it seems to be largely preventable. That is the patients that we’re now treating for covid have virtually all been unvaccinated:19,” he said.

Currently, 50 percent of the state’s entire population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

