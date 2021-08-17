Doddridge County man facing charged after allegedly strangling a woman

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Union man is facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman on August 12.

According to the criminal complaint, 44-year-old Justin Hyde became “infuriated” after the woman told him to get his belongings and get out of the house.

Police say Hyde grabbed the woman by the throat and started squeezing her around the neck. The woman was able to get away from him.

Hyde then grabbed a knife, grabbed the woman and tried to the the knife to her throat, according to the complaint. The woman was able to get her hand between the knife and her throat, resulting in a cut on her finger.

Hyde is being charged with strangulation and malicious assault. He’s being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.