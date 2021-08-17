Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying suspects involved in break-in

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying people allegedly involved in a break in.

The sheriff’s department says the break in happened at a cabin on Sycamore Fork.

If you have any information about the incident or the people in the photos above, you’re asked to call the sheriffs department at (304) 873-1944.

