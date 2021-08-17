Fairmont couple accused of leaving children home alone, charged with child neglect

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont couple is facing charges after allegedly leaving their young children home alone.

Niquea Narzera An Pryer and Derrick Robinson got into an altercation and walked to the magistrate court to report it, according to the criminal complaint. The couple is accused of leaving their 11-month-old and 23-month-old children alone at home with the front door open. Police say both children were in dirty diapers.

Pryer and Robinson have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are both being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bail.

