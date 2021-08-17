Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 17, 2021

A Flash Flood Watch in effect!!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone! Let’s get right into it. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our area beginning at 8 pm this evening through noon tomorrow. This is all due to the remnants of Fred moving into our area later this evening. Some of Fred’s feeder bands have already begun entering our area this afternoon, but the brunt of the storm will hit us tomorrow morning. The Flash Flood Watch means that there is a potential of 1.5″ to 2.5″ of rain because of the remnants of Fred. Since we’ve been having rain since late last Friday, our ground is already saturated and it won’t take much to instigate flooding in the most susceptible areas. Expect off and on rain showers into the overnight hours, but by early morning, we are in the brunt of the remnants of the storm. I think 6 am through 11 am will be the worst. Heavy, continuous rain showers are expected, with lowered visibility and possibly some gusty winds. Because of the wet soil and potential wind gusts, we may also be looking at trees and power lines downed. After 1 pm tomorrow, conditions will begin to improve and we may even see the sun by the end of the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected all the way into the weekend, with a gradual warming trend as well.

Tonight: Chance of showers then patchy fog: Low: 68

Tuesday: Showers and scattered storms: High 80

Wednesday: Heavy showers and flooding likely: High 79

Thursday: Scattered storms: High 84

