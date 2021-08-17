Advertisement

National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Watch for north central West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for north central West Virginia starting at 8 pm on Tuesday through Wednesday morning. 

Rain showers will be light to moderate at first, then increasing in intensity in the area by 2 am Wednesday.  At around 6 am, we’re looking at the brunt of the remnants over us. Most of the heavy showers will be through our area by mid afternoon Wednesday.

