Advertisement

Northwestern Mutual donates backpacks to CASA kids

By Rachel Ramsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

W.Va (WDTV) - Several kids through the CASA program in Monongalia and Preston Counties will receive bookbags for the school year.

The donations provided are all thanks to the employees from Northwestern Mutual in Morgantown. The annual backpack donation event provides a personalized bag with a monogram of the child’s name on the front. Also, the inside of the book bag comes with more than just school supplies .

“There is a pair of tennis shoes, a blanket and pretty much anything they needed to get back to school,” said Managing Director, Fredrick Bruni.

The CASA for Kids program trains and recruits community volunteers who are later assigned to be advocates for a child or a group of kids in foster care. Executive Director of CASA for Kids, Crissi Christy, says the goal is to ensure that the children in the program are being heard by someone who cares. “It’s the only program of its kind in the area and it focuses on children. They make sure that they have a voice and a lot of times kids in the system they feel like they don’t so we just make sure that they feel extra special they have a constant and they have a voice and people hear their wants, needs and their concerns.”

Christy says she is very thankful for Northwestern Mutual’s donation. The backpacks give those kids what they need for the school year with their own personalized touch. “The kids are very grateful and it’s something they have to call their own because a lot of times when they are removed from home, they have nothing they can bring with them, so it’s extra special that northwestern mutual is able to for our kids.”

The backpacks will be given out to the kids within the next couple of weeks before school starts.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
Cecil Leonard Dillon
Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County
Morgantown man facing child pornography charge
Morgantown man facing child pornography charge
Army veteran Charles "Bub" Hardman waves to his community.
Clarksburg veteran making waves
Clarksburg man facing six felony charges after drugs found at his home
Clarksburg man facing six felony charges after drugs found at his home

Latest News

COVID-19 daily percent positivity rate now over 11 percent in W.Va.
COVID-19 daily percent positivity rate now over 11 percent in W.Va.
COVID-19 daily percent positivity rate now over 11 percent in W.Va.
COVID-19 daily percent positivity rate now over 11 percent in W.Va.
Doddridge County Sheriff's office
Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying suspects involved in break-in
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Aug. 17