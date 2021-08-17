Northwestern Mutual donates backpacks to CASA kids

W.Va (WDTV) - Several kids through the CASA program in Monongalia and Preston Counties will receive bookbags for the school year.

The donations provided are all thanks to the employees from Northwestern Mutual in Morgantown. The annual backpack donation event provides a personalized bag with a monogram of the child’s name on the front. Also, the inside of the book bag comes with more than just school supplies .

“There is a pair of tennis shoes, a blanket and pretty much anything they needed to get back to school,” said Managing Director, Fredrick Bruni.

The CASA for Kids program trains and recruits community volunteers who are later assigned to be advocates for a child or a group of kids in foster care. Executive Director of CASA for Kids, Crissi Christy, says the goal is to ensure that the children in the program are being heard by someone who cares. “It’s the only program of its kind in the area and it focuses on children. They make sure that they have a voice and a lot of times kids in the system they feel like they don’t so we just make sure that they feel extra special they have a constant and they have a voice and people hear their wants, needs and their concerns.”

Christy says she is very thankful for Northwestern Mutual’s donation. The backpacks give those kids what they need for the school year with their own personalized touch. “The kids are very grateful and it’s something they have to call their own because a lot of times when they are removed from home, they have nothing they can bring with them, so it’s extra special that northwestern mutual is able to for our kids.”

The backpacks will be given out to the kids within the next couple of weeks before school starts.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.