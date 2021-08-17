Advertisement

Over 1,000 people without power in Barbour County

(Source: AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power reports 1,156 of its 6,446 Barbour County customers have been affected by a service outage.

The company estimates power will not be restored until 3 p.m. today.

Moatsville saw the biggest impact, with all but 54 of its 661 experiencing an outage. PhiIippi was also heavily impacted with 489 customers reporting an outage. 45 customers in Thorton and 15 in Montrose experienced outages as well.

Mon Power also reported 290 outages in Lewis County with an estimated restoration time of 9:30 a.m.

