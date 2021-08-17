Pastor George A. Peyatt age 85 of Upperglade was reunited with his beloved Anna Belle on Sunday, August 15, 2021 while listening to gospel music with his right hand raised praising God. What a glorious family reunion going on in Heaven. He fought a good fight and ran a good race and is with Our Heavenly Father. George was born July 20, 1936 in Craigsville and was the son of the late George Morgan “Pat” and Flossie Case Peyatt. Along with his parents he is also preceded in death by his loving wife Anna Belle Hawkins Peyatt; sons, Tommy Peyatt, Marshall Peyatt, and William and wife Suzie Peyatt; son-in-law Roger Lloyd; grandchildren, Robert, Amber, Rachael, Brenda, Patrick, and Jessica; great-granddaughter, Persephone; his three sisters; Bessie Danwood, Roxie Donelson and Gracie Hinkle; and brothers, Jimmy, Perry and John Peyatt. He was a local pastor for many years serving at Gauley Mills Baptist Church, Locust Grove Baptist Church, Little Glade Baptist Church, Cottle First Church of God and Richwood First Church of God and in his recent years was attending Gladeview Community Church. He was a true man of God and was a loving servant. He was involved with the WVAR radio program in Richwood, he was a retired UMWA coal miner, enjoyed playing music, spending time with his family, going to church, reminiscing about the old days and enjoyed his last days playing on his farm equipment. George is survived by his children; Carolyn Ann Lloyd of Upperglade, Tim (Bev) Peyatt of Upperglade, Louise (Chris) Mullens of Cowen, Helen (Rev. James “Oz”) Gray of Drennen, Roberta (Jeff) Workman of Middlesex, NC, and Pastor Hance (Rodneyann) Peyatt of Rocky Mt., NC; daughters-in-law, Lynn Dowdle of Craigsville and Patricia Peyatt of Camden-on-Gauley; 34grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; brothers; Jack, Charlie, Joseph “Skip” and Henry Peyatt and many other extended family and friends. Service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Cottle First Church of God with Rev. James “Oz” Gray, Rev. Craig Williams, and his son, Pastor Hance Peyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Alex Williams Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday also at the Cottle First Church of God. For the safety of everyone all Covid 19 precautions will be taken including temperature checks at the door and requirement of facial coverings. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Peyatt family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.