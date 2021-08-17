Robert Ray Holmes, 88, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 21, 1932, in Glen Dale, WV; the son of the late Raymond Holmes and Velma (Anderson) Holmes. Robert attended Hundred High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 – 1955 in the Korean Conflict in Germany. Robert retired from Philips Lighting, where he worked for 36 years. He was a truly special person and was dearly loved. Robert is survived by his wife of 32 years, Doris (Humphrey) Holmes of Fairmont; his two sons, Robert G. Holmes, and Rickie Ray Holmes; his two stepdaughters, Kim St. John and Gina Daley; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Pat and Bertha Anderson. There will be no visitation, a graveside service will be held at the West Virginia National Cemetery on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Marvin Stalnaker, officiating, where Military Honors will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army. Family and friends are welcome to meet at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont on Thursday, Aug 19, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. to go in procession to West Virginia National Cemetery. The family has entrusted Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont with assisting the family with the arrangements.

