Sarah Belle Scott Ford, 85, of Mt. Clare passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Wolf Summit on May 17, 1936, a daughter of the late Wilmer Lott and Leila Gay Forinash Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Larry Joe Ford on September 6, 2011, whom she married on June 13, 1959. Surviving are four children, Rebecca Ford of Quiet Dell, Debbie Vac and her husband Dennis of Morgantown, Kelly Cole and her husband Dan of Bethlehem, PA and Larry Joe Ford, II of Quiet Dell; four grandchildren, Andy Vac and his significant other, Whitney Metheny, Alecsandra Vac, Brandon Cole and Kirsten Cole; one brother, Kenneth Scott and his wife Marilyn of Pinellas Park, FL; and two sisters, Betty Griffith of Clarksburg and Carolyn Gordon of Mannington. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Larilea Ford; three brothers, Dick Scott, Donald Scott and David Scott; and one sister, Doris Stevens. Mrs. Ford was a 1954 graduate of Victory High School and a retired supervisor of the United Hospital Center housekeeping department with 15 years of service. She loved to cook, bake, quilt and crochet and was a caregiver for over 10 years. Most of all, Sarah took great pride in her grandchildren whom she cherished. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:00 am at the WV National Cemetery with Pastor Jennifer Sayers officiating. The family will meet at the funeral home at 8:30 am on Friday to process to the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

