Single vehicle accident closes I-68 westbound lane at MM 15

(WTOC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The I-68 westbound lane at mile marker 15 is temporarily closed due to a single vehicle accident, Monongalia County Emergency Management officials tell 5 News.

Officials say Monongalia County police and fire departments as well as emergency management officials are on the scene. The accident occurred at 7:32 a.m.

