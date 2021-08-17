Single vehicle accident closes I-68 westbound lane at MM 15

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The I-68 westbound lane at mile marker 15 is temporarily closed due to a single vehicle accident, Monongalia County Emergency Management officials tell 5 News.

Officials say Monongalia County police and fire departments as well as emergency management officials are on the scene. The accident occurred at 7:32 a.m.

