Wayne A. McCauley, age 94, of Bridgeport, passed away August 5, 2021 in his home.

Wayne was born in Astor, WV on June 28, 1927. He attended Flemington High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Salem College in 1953.

Wayne was a veteran. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1945. He served in WWII in the South Pacific. He served honorably in the Army Air Corps and continued his service in the West Virginia Army National Guard then in the Army Reserves, where he retired and achieved the rank of First Sergeant. He served as an intelligence analyst then later served as a military instructor. During his service he was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, the Humanitarian Service Award, 2 Army Commendation Medals, and the Army Service Ribbon.

After graduating college, Wayne went into the insurance business. He was the owner of Alexander Stout Insurance in Clarksburg, WV, where he retired after more than 50 years.

Wayne’s experience in the Army played a very important role in his life. He frequently spoke of the value of discipline, teamwork, and investing in a cause larger than himself. He often explained to his loved ones how these values contributed to his success in business. He was a founding sponsor for the National Museum of the US Army and his name is still on display at the entrance.

Wayne was a strong man of faith. He was active in church, pastoring several congregations and serving as a moderator for the Union Baptist Association. Wayne was an avid reader, enjoyed being outdoors, and loved to travel—especially to Fort Knox in Kentucky and to North Carolina. Wayne was active in his local communities. He was involved in the Taylor County Chamber of Commerce and the Lions club and was a member of the National Association for Uniformed Services, The American Legion, The VFW, The AMS, and the US Army Armor Center & Fort Knox Retiree Council, a 32nd degree mason Late Lodge #63 A.F.&A.M. in Bridgeport, and was a members of the Scottish Rite. He also coached Bridgeport’s little league for many years.

Wayne is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Virginia “Ginny” (Gibson) McCauley, daughter, Sheila “Shelly” Hooker, daughter-in-law, Nancy Pence McCauley, and five granddaughters, Casey Lamb (Craig), Caley Rimes (Nick), Courtney Hawke (Cayman), Sarah Elliott (Justin), and Meghan Burgess (Kris), and 15 Great Grandchildren, with number 16 due in November, one sister, Madalene Snyder, and many nieces and nephews. Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Mark McCauley, who passed away July 31, 2021, two sisters, Margaret Moore and Dorothy Bolyard, and one brother, Roland McCauley.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made in Wayne’s name to the Taylor County Senior Citizens In Home Health Care (52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354).

Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:00am in the funeral home with Chaplain Justin Elliott presiding. The interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery in Pruntytown, WV. The United States Army Honor Guard and the Harrison County Honor Guard will provide military rites.

