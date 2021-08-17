Advertisement

West Virginia U.S. Senators react to fall of Afghanistan

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Both West Virginia’s U.S. Senators took to Twitter, reacting to the fall of Afghanistan after President Biden ordered troops to withdrawal by the end of the month.

Senator Manchin Tweeted on Tuesday writing, “The most urgent and important responsibility we have is ensuring every American and every Afghan who aided our efforts is safely evacuated from Afghanistan. No American or ally of America will be left behind.”

Senator Capito posted a string of Tweets on Sunday. One of them reads, “Less than 8 months in to the Biden administration, and the Taliban has already overtaken Afghanistan, erasing the gains made over the past several years.” Capito also called this another dangerous and embarrassing crisis for the United States.

