Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Aug. 17

John Halterman: You know, the Fed’s job is to protect the American people. But what I think is happening is, they are actually ruining it for the working middle class. And why I say this is that they continue to overstimulate and have quantitative easing. And what that’s doing is it’s temporarily causing the stock market to soar, but unfortunately, it’s also caused the inequality gap to also soar. Because the reality of it is, the haves know what to do, and the have nots don’t know what to do. And so, that’s one of the issues because what the have nots know is that inflation continues to skyrocket. And as it skyrockets, their cost of living goes up and up. And that’s really because of the Fed’s stimulus money. And so, what I tell people is, don’t let the haves outperform the working class. You know, you have a chance. But, the key is, you gotta get your financial house in order. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

