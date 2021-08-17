Advertisement

WVa businesses honored for complying with alcohol laws

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Dozens of West Virginia businesses that complied with laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to minors during a check a couple of months ago are being honored.

The Prevention Empowerment Partnership is an initiative of United Way of the River Cities. Staff and three young people from the group along with a representative of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department visited eight of the businesses last week to celebrate. Others are being mailed certificates of compliance, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

“Underage alcohol compliance check is an undercover mission where persons under the age of 21 attempt to buy alcohol from establishments while working with local law enforcement and the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration,” said Angela Saunders, director of the program. The checks are done quarterly in Cabell County, she said.

Lyn M. O’Connell, associate director of the division of addiction sciences at Marshall Health and chair of the PEP steering committee, said compliance checks are an effective way to ensure the businesses are part of building a healthy community.

