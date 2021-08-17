Advertisement

WVU to temporarily reinstate mask requirement

Student wearing a mask walks by a safety message on West Virginia University's Morgantown Campus.
Student wearing a mask walks by a safety message on West Virginia University's Morgantown Campus.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University is temporarily reinstating its masking requirement for all those in classrooms, teaching and research labs on all campuses - regardless of vaccination status.

The mask requirement will begin Wednesday, Aug. 18, and last for 30 days.

The University also strongly encourages all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks in all other indoor areas of campus.

WVU says it is making this shift based on a variety of factors, including evidence that a booster may be needed as immunity provided by vaccines is waning over time. And many faculty, staff and students have not submitted a vaccine verification or negative COVID-19 test result. The university says many have also failed to complete the school’s required COVID-19 education module.

Vaccination verification rates across the WVU system are as follows:

  • Morgantown Staff/Faculty –67.49%
  • Morgantown Students – 68.43%
  • Keyser Staff/Faculty –62.56%
  • Keyser Students –34.38%
  • Beckley Staff/Faculty – 70.75%
  • Beckley Students –42.60%

More than 10,000 students, faculty and staff who have not verified that they are vaccinated are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result by Friday, Aug. 20. So far, fewer than 15 percent of those unverified students, faculty and staff have done so.

