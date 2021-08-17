WVU women’s soccer holds first game of the WVU’s athletic calendar this Thursday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU women’s soccer team will be the first game of 2021 fall sports season for WVU.

With Stephany Ferrer-vanGinkle no longer with the squad, the team will look to Lily McCarthy, Juliana Lynch and Oklahoma transfer Maya McCutcheon to bring it in the midfield.

Following a 10-3-1 showing last year, WVU opens their season with a more experienced team than in years past at home Thursday at 5pm against Buffalo.

