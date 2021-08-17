Advertisement

WVU women’s soccer holds first game of the WVU’s athletic calendar this Thursday

Mountaineers kick their season off Thursday at home against Buffalo
wvu womens soccer
wvu womens soccer(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU women’s soccer team will be the first game of 2021 fall sports season for WVU.

With Stephany Ferrer-vanGinkle no longer with the squad, the team will look to Lily McCarthy, Juliana Lynch and Oklahoma transfer Maya McCutcheon to bring it in the midfield.

Following a 10-3-1 showing last year, WVU opens their season with a more experienced team than in years past at home Thursday at 5pm against Buffalo.

