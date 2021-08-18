Advertisement

Big 12 releases game threshold guidelines

Will apply for COVID-19 or any other reason
big 12 guidelines
big 12 guidelines(wdtv)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference released the guidelines for conference game forfeits Tuesday.

The policy states if a conference game is canceled, the team creating the issue will be credited with a loss and the opposing team will earn the win. If both teams are unable to participate, the game will be declared a no contest.

This policy assists in deciding games for the purpose of conference standings.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
Cecil Leonard Dillon
Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County
One person dead in single vehicle accident on I-68 westbound
Army veteran Charles "Bub" Hardman waves to his community.
Clarksburg veteran making waves
Morgantown man facing child pornography charge
Morgantown man facing child pornography charge

Latest News

south harrison preview
New leader of the Hawks takes flight with team
wvu andrew jackson
Jackson firm on continuing Mountaineer traditions
wvu womens soccer
WVU women’s soccer holds first game of the WVU athletic calendar this Thursday
elkins new stadium
Elkins High School breaks ground on new stadium