Big 12 releases game threshold guidelines
Will apply for COVID-19 or any other reason
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference released the guidelines for conference game forfeits Tuesday.
The policy states if a conference game is canceled, the team creating the issue will be credited with a loss and the opposing team will earn the win. If both teams are unable to participate, the game will be declared a no contest.
This policy assists in deciding games for the purpose of conference standings.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.