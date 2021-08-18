Big 12 releases game threshold guidelines

IRVING, Texas (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference released the guidelines for conference game forfeits Tuesday.

The policy states if a conference game is canceled, the team creating the issue will be credited with a loss and the opposing team will earn the win. If both teams are unable to participate, the game will be declared a no contest.

This policy assists in deciding games for the purpose of conference standings.

