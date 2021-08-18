City of Morgantown seeks artists for riverfront mural project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown Arts & Cultural Development Department is seeking to commission an artist or artist’s team to create a site-specific mural on the Westover Bridge Pier located in Downtown Morgantown.

The mural will be located along the riverfront in the heart of the Wharf District. The addition of this mural is designed to continue the city’s efforts to support public art and serve as an addition to the ongoing improvements at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park and Walnut Street Landing.

The budget for the commissioned project, which will be dedicated in the spring of 2022, is $10,000, all-inclusive. Interested artists should submit the following required materials:

Samples of Works - Six digital images (jpeg format preferred).

Caption sheet identifying each image by title of artwork, medium, dimensions, dates, price (if applicable) and location. Image file names must correspond to the caption sheet.

Resume or CV.

Three references (including full names, titles, affiliations, and contact information).

Letter of interest (1-3 pages).

Applicants can also include a statement on their community engagement, preliminary design ideas, and up to three selections of representative printed materials. Application materials must be submitted by Oct. 1 via email, Google Docs, or Dropbox to vkitch@morgantownwv.gov. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/BridgeMural.

