Eleanor L. Crivelli Ashcraft of Hastings Run, Clarksburg passed away peacefully on August 17, 2021 at Crestview Manor Nursing Home, where she has been a resident for 11 ½ years after suffering a stroke. Eleanor was blessed to have been cared for by many Angels in her later years of life. She grew to love those who cared for her. She used to say they were her nursing home Family. We shall forever be thankful to all the staff at Crestview Manor.Eleanor was born in Clarksburg on June 15, 1926, a daughter of the late Louis V. Crivelli and Mary K. Brinkley Batton.On February 19, 1948 she married Fred Ashcraft, who preceded her in death on June 27, 1992. They were married 44 years.Surviving are one son, Danny Ashcraft and his wife Serena of Hastings Run Road; six grandchildren, Dave Utt, Kristie (Scott) Aley, Michael (Becky) Utt, Steve Ashcraft, Rebecca (Drew) Pomeroy and Shane (Chrissy) Springer; 14 great grandchildren, Gavin Utt, Ethan Norris, Jayden Norris, David Lee McGee, Aaron (Jess) Aley, Arika (Lee Burkhammer) Aley, Aleesia (Chad Hinnenkamp) Aley, Mike Utt, Keila Utt, Tucker Pomeroy, Paxton Pomeroy, Mason Pomerloy, Ali Springer and Roman Springer; five great great grandchildren, Isaac Conley, Delilah Aley, Brylee Foundry, Izzy Snyder and River Burkhammer.She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Mary L. Donnellan; and one great grandson, Trai Norris.Eleanor was a proud 1944 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and enjoyed helping to plan reunions over the years and getting together with her classmates, some of whom became lifelong friends. She was employed by PPG, Inc. for 14 years and retired from Baughman Towers as manager in 1998.Eleanor loved having Holiday dinners at her home with all the family there together. She also enjoyed baking cookies for all of them too.Eleanor was a member of the North View United Methodist Church.Once again, the family of Eleanor Ashcraft would like to express our sincere thanks to all of the staff at Crestview Manor. We will never forget all that you did for Eleanor and her family during her stay there.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor John Langenstein officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

