Fire at abandoned home in Taylor County

Crews fight fire at abandoned home
(monkey Business images)
By WDTV News Staff and Angela Salvatore
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews were on scene of a fire at an abandoned house Tuesday night in Taylor County.

The fire occurred around 10:30 on Beaumont road, which is outside of Grafton.

According to the 911 communications center, no injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is currently unknow.

The 911 center added that the house was vacant and there is currently no word on if the fire is being considered as suspicious.

Taylor County EMS, along with Lumberport, Grafton, Flemington and Fellowsville fire departments were on the scene.

Stick with 5 news as this story develops.

