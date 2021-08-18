Health Care workers gather at Veteran’s Memorial Park for rally against COVID-19 vaccination mandate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Amid another surge in COVID-19 cases some workplaces were requiring their employees to get vaccinated.

However, the federal government cannot mandate the vaccine as it is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

A group of health care workers gathered at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Clarksburg for a rally against mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.

Organizer of the rally and licensed practical nurse, Starlene Gray said her job required her and her colleagues to make a difficult decision.

“Two weeks ago, my employer came to me and said we have two weeks to decide whether we were going to take the vaccination or be terminated,” Gray said.

She added the group was not against the vaccine, but they wanted to decide whether or not get it.

“We spent time quarantining away from our families to take care of your families and your loved ones. We care this is not because we don’t care. We just want a choice in what we do,” Gray said.

Gray had COVID-19 twice with long lasting symptoms. She said the unknown side affects from the vaccination made her uncomfortable, because the vaccine still hadn’t been given full approval by the FDA.

“It was horrible, but I still do not want to take the vaccine. I still have that fear inside me of having those symptoms over again,” Gray said after explaining the lingering symptoms she dealt with after her second time having COVID-19.

Gray added the rally was to bring people together to explain the dilemma they face in choosing between their beliefs and their job.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.