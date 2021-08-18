Jackson firm on continuing Mountaineer traditions
Increases camaraderie and trust within team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Defensive line coach Andrew Jackson believes the Mountaineer traditions keep the players going.
Maintaining personal bonds and connections is just as important to teambuilding and development as the work put in on the field.
To Jackson, the team will be even more competitive if the players strengthen their bonds with each other.
