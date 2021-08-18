Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | August 18, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! Well, we made it through Fred. We did have plenty of rain, but for most of us, the rain totals were less than expected. By Wednesday afternoon, Clarksburg and Morgantown officially only saw a little over ½” of rain in the last 24 hours. If you remember, the NWS put us under a Flash Flood Watch last night for the potential of up to 2 ½” because of Fred. Luckily no reports of flooding have yet been reported. Now we are on the southern side of Fred as it has now moved on into Pennsylvania. Still, some showers will be in our forecast for the rest of the day today, as well as Thursday and Friday morning. There will also be the added likelihood of thunderstorms embedded with those showers on Thursday afternoon and evening. But once we’re finished with the wet stuff on Friday morning, it looks like we’re finally in for a break. Skies will be clearing on Friday evening and as we go all the way into the beginning of next week, we’re looking at partly cloudy conditions, a very low chance of showers, and temperatures in the mid 80′s.

Tonight: Chance of showers then patchy fog: Low: 69

Thursday: Scattered storms: High 80

Friday: Morning storms, then becoming partly cloudy: High 84

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 85

