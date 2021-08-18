New leader of the Hawks takes flight with team

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Brett Hathaway took over as head coach of South Harrison football this year. As a local guy, he understands what playing in the area means.

After breaking even last year, South Harrison is hoping for more, and that starts at the coaching staff.

The players like what Hathaway is doing - like bringing back the Stick-I formation - and they believe he’ll lead them to success.

The Hawks open the season at Doddridge County on Aug. 27.

