Advertisement

New leader of the Hawks takes flight with team

Hathaway in control of South Harrison after years as assistant
By Julia Westerman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Brett Hathaway took over as head coach of South Harrison football this year. As a local guy, he understands what playing in the area means.

After breaking even last year, South Harrison is hoping for more, and that starts at the coaching staff.

The players like what Hathaway is doing - like bringing back the Stick-I formation - and they believe he’ll lead them to success.

The Hawks open the season at Doddridge County on Aug. 27.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
Cecil Leonard Dillon
Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County
One person dead in single vehicle accident on I-68 westbound
Army veteran Charles "Bub" Hardman waves to his community.
Clarksburg veteran making waves
Morgantown man facing child pornography charge
Morgantown man facing child pornography charge

Latest News

big 12 guidelines
Big 12 releases game threshold guidelines
wvu andrew jackson
Jackson firm on continuing Mountaineer traditions
wvu womens soccer
WVU women’s soccer holds first game of the WVU athletic calendar this Thursday
elkins new stadium
Elkins High School breaks ground on new stadium