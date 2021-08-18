Advertisement

North central West Virginia under flood watch as morning downpours roll through

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A Flash Flood Watch remains in place for the north central West Virginia region, as heavy downpours are expected to continue, particularly through the early morning hours.

We could see anywhere from 1 inch to 2.5 inches of rain locally, so make sure that you’re being safe on the roads. They are already very wet and slick, so you’ll need to build in some extra time for your morning commute.

Heading into Wednesday afternoon, the rain will begin to taper off, but we’ll still continue to experience cloud cover as well as scattered sprinkles throughout the remainder of the day.

Thursday morning, we’ll wake up to cloud cover, but see a much drier morning. However, some rain is anticipated to move through between lunch and dinner, with the heaviest bands being concentrated in the southern area of North Central West Virginia. High temperatures will sit in the low 80s for the remainder of the workweek, and we’ll continue to see scattered storms and the afternoon on Friday as well.

Even on Saturday, as temperatures rise towards the mid-80s, we’ll still see a strong chance for some afternoon rain and storms, but we’ll finally start to see some clearing skies as well. The storm chances decrease for Sunday and Monday afternoons, but a pop-up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will sit in the low to mid-80s to kick off next week as calmer skies roll in.

Wednesday: Flash Flood watches remain in place as Fred causes heavy rainfall. High: 77.

Wednesday night: Fred exits but leaves some clouds behind. Low: 68.

Thursday: A drier day, but chances for afternoon storms still hang around. High: 79.

Friday: We continue to dry out but afternoon showers and storms pop upagain. High: 81.

