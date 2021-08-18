Advertisement

Ohio man wanted for homicide arrested in Morgantown

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Morgantown Police Department, WVU Police Department and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force arrested an Ohio man wanted out of Franklin County, Ohio for homicide.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 21-year-old, Clyde Thomas Littlefield was identified by The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as the primary suspect in a shooting death on July 5th, 2021.

According to the press release, The U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Ohio assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in locating Littlefield. The U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Ohio contacted the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force to assist in apprehending Littlefield. Deputy US Marshals positively identified Littlefield living in an associates residence in the 60 block of Jones Ave in Morgantown. U.S. Marshals requested the assistance of Morgantown SRT and other local agencies to arrest Littlefield at the residence. Littlefield was then taken into custody without incident at approximately 7:30PM in Morgantown, WV near the 60 block of Jones Ave.

Acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia, Terry Moore, said “Fugitives often think they can avoid arrest by fleeing the area in which the alleged crime was committed. This arrest highlights the effectiveness of agencies working together to successfully capture those individuals who attempt to avoid arrest”

