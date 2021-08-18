Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Grizzly

Pet Helpers: Grizzly
Pet Helpers: Grizzly(Pet Helpers)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grizzly is a big ‘ol Teddy Bear!

He is a 4-year-old, deep chested, 70 pound Golden Retriever mix. He has long orange-brown hair with undercoat and he smells like grape bubblegum! Among all his deep orange toenails, there is one single white toenail where the angels kissed him.

Grizzly LOVES tennis balls, short walks and every place you rub or scratch on his body sends his foot kicking and groans of happiness. He is easy going and relaxed. Likes to chew non rawhide grain free bones. Loves a big cushy blanket to lay on. Will sleep in crate/kennel willingly, prefers to have a ripped open tennis ball to chew on inside kennel. Loves short distance fetch and will throw the ball for himself to fetch if his humans are busy!

We believe he’ll need grain free diet the rest of his life, no perfumes on blankets and rigorous flea control- like every 3 weeks without lapsing! Coconut oil rubbed into fur a couple times a month helps tame the itchiness. ***He does not like his paws touched!***

He lived with a smaller (25lb) female dog, uncertain if cat friendly. I think he would enjoy older kids, like 8 or 9 and over.

Grizzly has been neutered, heart worm Lyme tested, flea treated, dewormed and micro chipped. If you would like to give Grizzly his forever you can find our application at https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application his adoption fee is $150. He is being fostered in Fairmont.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clyde Thomas Littlefield
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Morgantown
W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
One person dead in single vehicle accident on I-68 westbound
West Virginia U.S. Senators react to fall of Afghanistan
Clarksburg man facing six felony charges after drugs found at his home
Clarksburg man facing six felony charges after drugs found at his home

Latest News

Capito Congressional start-up
Sen. Capito speaks with innovators who aim to better W.Va.
Popular pedestrian bridge in Elkins closed until further notice
Popular pedestrian bridge in Elkins closed until further notice
Prostitution sting nets 14 arrests
Pedestrian hit
Teen hit by two vehicles while jogging in Randolph County, expected to make full recovery