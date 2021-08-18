Popular pedestrian bridge in Elkins closed until further notice

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Henry Avenue pedestrian bridge is closed until various urgent maintenance and repair needs can be addressed, according to Elkins City Hall.

The city said in a Facebook post, “We understand that many people use this bridge regularly. The current intention is to re-open it. However, the viability of doing so will depend on what is determined about its condition.”

The Street Department plans to perform an in-depth evaluation on the bridge.

