Popular pedestrian bridge in Elkins closed until further notice

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Henry Avenue pedestrian bridge is closed until various urgent maintenance and repair needs can be addressed, according to Elkins City Hall.

The city said in a Facebook post, “We understand that many people use this bridge regularly. The current intention is to re-open it. However, the viability of doing so will depend on what is determined about its condition.”

Posted by Elkins City Hall on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The Street Department plans to perform an in-depth evaluation on the bridge.

