Prostitution sting nets 14 arrests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prostitution sting in Charleston netted 14 arrests Monday night.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the sing operation stemmed from complaints and concerned business owners on the west side of the city.

The department says detectives did a reverse sting operation by targeting those seeking solicitation.

14 people total were arrested during the operation.

4 for engaging in prostitution.

7 for enticing for the purpose of prostitution.

2 for loitering for prostitution.

1 for obstructing and 1 for simple possession of marijuana.

The Special Enforcement Unit says it will conduct more of these stings in the future.

The following people were arrested:

Judy McNeal: 60 years old, Charleston, WV, Engaging in prostitution

Lisa Moss: 47 years old, Dunbar, WV, Engaging in prostitution x2

Selena Norton: 23 years old, Charleston, WV, Engaging in prostitution

Tiffany Freeman: 27 years old, Charleston, WV, Engaging in prostitution

Johnathan Lee Williams: 33 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Jamar H. Hunter: 35 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution and obstructing

Javier Grajales Gomez: 40 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Sammy D. Dalton: 69 years old, Harts, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Perry J. Davis: 22 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Taylor M. Gwinn-Bowles: 24 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

James E. Foster: 61 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Ahmet Cercer: 38 years old, Charleston, WV, Loitering for prostitution

William C. Anderson: 67 years old, Ravenswood, WV, Loitering for prostitution

