Advertisement

Prostitution sting nets 14 arrests

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prostitution sting in Charleston netted 14 arrests Monday night.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the sing operation stemmed from complaints and concerned business owners on the west side of the city.

The department says detectives did a reverse sting operation by targeting those seeking solicitation.

14 people total were arrested during the operation.

4 for engaging in prostitution.

7 for enticing for the purpose of prostitution.

2 for loitering for prostitution.

1 for obstructing and 1 for simple possession of marijuana.

The Special Enforcement Unit says it will conduct more of these stings in the future.

The following people were arrested:

Judy McNeal: 60 years old, Charleston, WV, Engaging in prostitution

Lisa Moss: 47 years old, Dunbar, WV, Engaging in prostitution x2

Selena Norton: 23 years old, Charleston, WV, Engaging in prostitution

Tiffany Freeman: 27 years old, Charleston, WV, Engaging in prostitution

Johnathan Lee Williams: 33 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Jamar H. Hunter: 35 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution and obstructing

Javier Grajales Gomez: 40 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Sammy D. Dalton: 69 years old, Harts, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Perry J. Davis: 22 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Taylor M. Gwinn-Bowles: 24 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

James E. Foster: 61 years old, Charleston, WV, Enticing for prostitution

Ahmet Cercer: 38 years old, Charleston, WV, Loitering for prostitution

William C. Anderson: 67 years old, Ravenswood, WV, Loitering for prostitution

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clyde Thomas Littlefield
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Morgantown
W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
W.Va. Governor declares state of preparedness
One person dead in single vehicle accident on I-68 westbound
West Virginia U.S. Senators react to fall of Afghanistan
Doddridge County man facing charged after allegedly strangling a woman
Doddridge County man facing charges after allegedly strangling a woman

Latest News

Pedestrian hit
Teen hit by two vehicles while jogging in Randolph County, expected to make full recovery
Jimtown's Michael Mulcahey, front, get a drink as teammate Darik Fine wipes his face near the...
‘It’s really a scary time:’ WVU researcher works to keep high school athletes safe across U.S.
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Trial of woman arrested at middle school football game delayed to September
The newly renovated Ruby Amphitheater.
City of Morgantown seeks artists for riverfront mural project